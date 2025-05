Chart-topping French rapper Werenoi dies at 31

Rapper Werenoi, France’s biggest-selling music artist in recent years, has died at the age of 31, his producer and record company said.

Werenoi, whose real name was Jérémy Bana Owona, was the number 1 album seller in France in 2023 and 2024 according to the ranking of the National Union of Phonographic Industry, which includes in-store and e-commerce sales as well as plays on streaming services.

“It’s with immense sadness that we’ve learned of Werenoi’s passing,” his record company Believe said on Instagram. “All our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, his team and everyone who knew him.”

“Rest in peace, my brother, I love you,” his producer, Babs, posted on X.

French media reports Werenoi died early Saturday in a Paris hospital. The cause of his death has not been made public.

Werenoi first became known to the French public in 2021 when he posted his song ‘Guadalajara’ on YouTube and it was viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

He released three albums, ‘Carré’ in 2023, ‘Pyramide’ the next year and ‘Diamant Noir’ last month, making him one of the biggest names in French rap.

Several French rappers posted tributes on social media. French-Malian pop star Aya Nakamura, who featured on his second album, wrote: “Rest in peace my dude. A news that saddens me and courage to the loved ones, especially.”

“He made a difference for the quality of his songs, his melodies and his punchlines,” singer Pascal Obispo, who had accompanied Werenoi on the piano at a 2023 Paris concert, told French newspaper Le Parisien.

