Charu Suri’s album ‘Shayan’ gets Grammy nod

US-based pianist-composer Charu Suri, who was born in Madurai, is thrilled about the upcoming 68th Grammy Awards.

Suri’s album Shayan, which features evening ragas symbolizing deep sleep, earned her a nomination for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. Additionally, she is recognized for her work on Flor Bromley’s album, Her Story. Speaking from Los Angeles, the musician says, “I am incredibly excited, grateful, and content with coming so far. I feel that the nominees are winners in so many ways. To have a chance to pick up even one Grammy is amazing.”

Explaining the atmosphere leading up to the ceremony, she adds, “In the midst of the Grammy craziness, there are tons of events, concerts, galas, and receptions to attend. I performed pieces from my album Shayan and Sounds of Kumbha—the other album I am nominated for as a producer. It’s a celebration of music that crosses borders, where I speak about my work with Indian ragas and jazz. The enthusiasm is palpable.”

Suri submitted 12 entries to the Grammy Awards this year and had also anticipated a nomination for another unique project. “That was an amazing project I was a part of called Dreaming Dog, the first-ever new-age album for dog therapy,” she said.

Notably, Shayan made its public debut at Carnegie Hall last June. For the record, Charu Suri collaborated with guitarist Jim Kimo West, flutist Premik Russell Tubbs, Danish singer Anita Lerche, Indo-Australian singer Siyer, cello soloist Tess Remy-Schumacher, Max ZT, Ron Korb, and the Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble, directed by seven-time Grammy winner Raniero Palm.