Chase Infiniti appreciates Leonardo DiCaprio's wisdom

American actress Chase Infiniti appreciates working with Leonardo DiCaprio on the film One Battle After Another.

In an interview with Page Six as she won the National Board of Review’s Breakthrough Performance award in New York, the actress revealed the quiet but lasting advice she absorbed from the Oscar winner while filming the black comedy thriller released in September 2025.

“I think one of the best pieces of advice I got was honestly just watching him on set and watching his gentle leadership and just complete kindness,” Infiniti reflected. “I think this is whether or not it was something that was directly spoken to me. I think that’s something I will cherish and take forward with me for the rest of my life”.

The breakout actress makes her screen debut as DiCaprio’s onscreen daughter in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed hit, which also stars Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro and Regina Hall.

The role was physically demanding, but one she embraced fully. “Many bruises, many cuts, but it was 1,000 per cent rewarding”, she said. “It’s a chance I’m not going to take lightly, and I’m going to make sure I don’t waste it”.