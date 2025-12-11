Chase Infiniti dazzles in Louis Vuitton on the awards

Actress Chase Infiniti has appeared in a series of Louis Vuitton looks throughout the recent awards and premiere circuit, a consistent presence that has gradually aligned her with the French luxury house.

In recent news, the collaboration has officially pointed out the actress as a brand ambassador. Infiniti is nominated for Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards for her performance in One Battle After Another, and wore Louis Vuitton most recently at the Gotham Awards, where she was recognised in the breakthrough category.

Her profile has continued to grow through her role in the Paul Thomas Anderson–directed film, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Teyana Taylor, Benicio Del Toro and Regina Hall.

She previously drew attention for her work in Apple TV’s Presumed Innocent, portraying the daughter of characters played by Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga. Her connection with Louis Vuitton dates back to 2024, when she attended the brand’s women’s runway show and began to appear regularly at its events.

Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of women’s collections at Louis Vuitton, addressed her appointment in a statement shared exclusively with WWD. He further stated, “I’ve followed Chase’s emergence with real joy. She’s magnetic in every role she takes on. Alongside her talent, she carries an authenticity that stays with you”.

Her recent red-carpet appearances in Vuitton include a custom champagne embroidered halter gown worn at the Los Angeles premiere of One Battle After Another, a look she described as a “Hollywood dream,” and a garment-dyed green silk taffeta bustier gown with overstitched pleats at the Academy Museum Gala.

Infiniti said the ambassadorship marks “the beginning of a meaningful journey” and expressed appreciation for contributing to the house’s longstanding focus on craftsmanship and design.

She will next appear in Hulu’s The Testaments, the upcoming sequel series to The Handmaid’s Tale, premiering in April. Louis Vuitton said she brings a combination of youthful energy and forward-looking sensibility to the role.