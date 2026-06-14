ChatGPT becomes fastest app in history to reach 1 billion monthly users

ChatGPT has officially reached 1 billion monthly active users, making it the fastest application in history to achieve the milestone.

According to market research firm Sensor Tower, the artificial intelligence chatbot hit the mark roughly three and a half years after its November 2022 launch.

For comparison, the previous record holder, Google Maps, took approximately five years to reach 1 billion users. This metric measures monthly active app users and excludes total users across other platforms, such as the web.

Although OpenAI remains the undisputed market leader in absolute terms, rival chatbots are experiencing significantly faster percentage growth.

Sensor Tower reports that ChatGPT grew 62 percent year-over-year, while Anthropic’s Claude surged by 640 percent and Meta AI skyrocketed by 973 percent. Senior insights analyst Abe Yousef told CNBC that this rapid competitor growth is fueled by improved AI models and positive market sentiment.

Despite the historic milestone, OpenAI recently faced substantial public backlash after signing a contract with the Pentagon as part of the Department of Defense’s broader technology initiative. Following the announcement on Feb. 28, ChatGPT experienced a 295 percent surge in uninstalls compared to the previous day, prompting CEO Sam Altman to promise additional safeguards against the surveillance of US citizens.

During the fallout, Anthropic’s Claude briefly became the top free app on the US App Store. Anthropic has publicly declined to allow the government to use its models for mass domestic surveillance or autonomous weapons, a stance that led the Pentagon to label the company a “supply chain risk.”

However, reports point out that the National Security Agency (NSA) is still using Claude Mythos for offensive cyber operations.

The surge in chatbot adoption coincides with rising public skepticism regarding the technology’s physical footprint. Recent surveys indicate that approximately 70 percent of Americans oppose the construction of new AI data centers.

Furthermore, OpenAI recently disclosed that Chinese-linked accounts attempted to use ChatGPT to spread anti-data-center propaganda in the US, though the campaign had limited impact.

The current AI landscape is characterized by a contrast between increasing adoption and waning public opinion. While ChatGPT has attracted one billion monthly users, many believe its practical benefits surpass concerns, despite ongoing debates about AI’s risks and advantages.