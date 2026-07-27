ChatGPT Health integration brings Apple Health data to AI chats

OpenAI has officially introduced Health in ChatGPT for users in the United States, enabling them to easily link their Apple Health information and supported medical records directly to the AI chatbot.

The new feature is accessible to logged-in users aged 18 and older on both web and iOS devices, and it applies to Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans.

By integrating this data, ChatGPT can securely access a user’s personal health information—such as medications, lab results, recent doctor visits, and daily sleep activity—during everyday conversations.

OpenAI noted that over 300 million people use the platform for health-related inquiries each week. To safely meet this massive demand, the company has deployed its newest AI models.

The Free plan uses GPT-5.5 Instant, which is specifically optimized to recognize when a user might need urgent care and to simplify complex medical jargon.

Meanwhile, paid subscribers gain access to GPT-5.6 Sol, OpenAI’s most advanced health model for complex medical reasoning. Both models were created with input from hundreds of physicians to ensure safety and clear communication standards.

Privacy and data security are top priorities for this rollout. OpenAI explicitly confirmed that connected medical records, Apple Health data, and conversations using this sensitive information are completely excluded from AI model training and advertising.

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Furthermore, all health data is encrypted with an additional layer of encryption. Users retain full control and can disconnect their accounts or delete their synced data at any time.

Users can set up the integration via the dedicated Health section in the ChatGPT sidebar. Once synced, individuals can either let the AI request permission to access their records, or explicitly pull context by adding “@Health” to a prompt.

This enables the chatbot to review previous test results or summarize everyday physical changes.

While this integration aims to reduce repetitive data entry and help patients understand their records, OpenAI emphasizes that the AI is not a substitute for professional care.

The tech giant advises all users to verify important details and to always consult qualified medical professionals for serious health decisions.