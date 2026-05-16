ChatGPT personal finance feature tracks your spending and bank accounts

ChatGPT already has a lot of knowledge about you, and now OpenAI wants to include your financial information as well. The company has introduced a personal finance feature for ChatGPT, currently available in preview for Pro subscribers in the US at $200 per month.

After initial feedback, they plan to extend it to Plus users. This feature allows you to link your financial accounts via Plaid, which connects over 12,000 institutions, including Chase, Fidelity, Schwab, and American Express.

Once linked, ChatGPT can view your balances, transaction history, active subscriptions, upcoming payments, stock portfolio, and liabilities such as credit card debt and mortgages, but it cannot access full account details or make changes.

A dashboard provides an overview of your finances, and you can ask questions like spending trends or home-buying advice.

The new GPT-5.5 model offers improved financial reasoning. Support for Intuit is also forthcoming, enabling analysis of tax implications or credit approvals. Users remain in control and can disconnect accounts at any time, with data removed within 30 days.

You can delete financial memories and choose whether your data helps train OpenAI’s models. However, OpenAI does not specify what protections are in place beyond AI training, nor does it clarify security measures. Sensitive info like balances, spending, and debts is highly personal; trusting an AI with it is your choice.

This launch follows ChatGPT Health, introduced in January, which raised similar concerns about sensitive data. Recently, OpenAI added Codex to the ChatGPT mobile app, allowing users to monitor and direct AI coding sessions on iOS and Android.