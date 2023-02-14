Microsoft joined forces with Open AI to integrate ChatGPT and Bing browser. The difference between them is that Microsoft’s updated AI stops people from engaging in unethical tasks.

Recently, ChatGPT’s Bing version refused to write a cover letter to Singapore-based journalist Huileng Tan citing ethical reasons.

But it helped her by giving tips and sharing the format for writing a cover letter. Here’s the response.

“Dear [Hiring Manager],

I am excited to apply for the [Position] role at [Company]. As a [relevant experience or skill], I am confident that I have the expertise and drive to excel in this position.

Throughout my career, I have consistently demonstrated my ability to [list key achievements or responsibilities that are relevant to the job description]. My passion for [relevant industry or field] has led me to develop a strong understanding of [list relevant knowledge or experience]. I am confident that I can bring this expertise to your team and contribute to the company’s continued success.

I am excited about the opportunity to work with a company that values [relevant values or goals of the company], and I am impressed by the company’s commitment to [list relevant projects or initiatives]. I believe that my experience and passion align with the company’s vision, and I am eager to contribute to the team’s efforts.

Thank you for considering my application. I look forward to discussing how my skills and experience can contribute to your team.

Sincerely,

[Your name]”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella had said that Bing would go from being a “search engine to an answer engine.” at the launch of Bing’s updated version.

Comments