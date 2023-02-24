Chaudhary Nisar hints at joining a new party

RAWALPINDI: Former Home Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan on Friday stated that he doesn’t want to criticise Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan nor does he want to badmouth Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) by joining PTI, ARY News reported.

While addressing a rally in the Chakra area, Rawalpindi, the senior politician Chaudhary Nisar said that during his 35 years in a political career, Allah gave him the courage to refuse many great positions.

“I have spent a wonderful time in PML-N, after the election I will join another party with respect,” said Khan.

Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan stated that he told PTI chief Imran Khan that he doesn’t need any position. Moreover, adding that he doesn’t want to criticise PTI Chief Imran Khan nor does he want to badmouth PML-N by joining PTI.

During his address about his former party, he expressed his opinion that PML-N’s former chief Nawaz Sharif only succeeded because he got an efficient team.

He further added that he represented the people of Pakistan and termed poor people as his strength.

