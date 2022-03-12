Chaudhary Tanvir: Arrested PML-N leader transported to Rawalpindi

LAHORE: The arrested leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Chaudhary Tanvir has been transported to Rawalpindi’s Cantt police station from Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Chaudhry Tanvir had been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport when he was trying to flee abroad yesterday.

The politician was transported to Lahore by an Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team from Karachi today.

Tanvir will be produced before a duty magistrate on Sunday morning by the ACE officials.

The PML-N leader was wanted to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE). After his arrest in Karachi, an ACE Rawalpindi team departed for Karachi to take custody.

The former PML-N senator was accused of constructing an illegal house and a plaza on occupied land which led to the registration of a case with the ACE.

A case had been filed against Chaudhry Tanvir on March 8, 2022, over the complaint of RDA Amara Khan in which the officers of different government departments were nominated under sections of cheating, fraud, manipulation in property documents.

In 2019, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) benami zone had filed a reference against then-Senator Chaudhry Tanvir at the educating authority.

According to FBR, Tanvir owned 7,125-kanal land and his property worth more than Rs15 billion, whereas, the land was registered with the names of his watchman, security guard and a gunman.

