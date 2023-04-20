Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq takes oath as AJK PM Chaudhry

MUZAFFARABAD: Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has taken oath as the 15th prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry administered the oath to the newly-elected prime minister.

The secertary services and general administration read the notification of Prime Minster election.

Earlier today, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq was elected as the 15th prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by securing 48 votes.

The development took place after the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas by the AJK High Court in a contempt case.

Read more: CHAUDHRY ANWAR-UL-HAQ ELECTED AJK PM

The AJK High Courtd declared Ilyas ineligible for holding any public office and asked AJK’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Abdul Rasheed Sulehria to hold polls for his successor as prime minister. The court’s decision came after Ilyas was summoned to AJK’s supreme court and high court for using a “threatening tone” in one of his speeches.

AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry created a forward bloc in the assembly, rebelling against his own party.

‘Anwar-ul-Haq ditched Imran Khan’

Former AJK prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president Sardar Ilyas Tanveer said Anwar-ul-Haq was not PTI’s candidate, and he ‘ditched’ party chairman Imran Khan.

Chaudhry made a forward bloc and sought help from the opposition for his election as AJK PM, Tanveer claimed.

The former PM also said Imran Khan is yet to announce the name for AJK PM.

Comments