Chaudhry Aslam’s widow announces film on martyred cop

KARACHI: The widow of slain Karachi police officer Chaudhry Aslam has announced that she will produce a film based on the life and sacrifices of her martyred husband.

Speaking to ARY News, she criticised India for attempting to defame Chaudhry Aslam by portraying her husband in negative light and reducing his character and career to operations in Lyari. She said such portrayals were misleading and ignored his crucial role in major counterterrorism operations.

“He fought against the TTP and confronted some of the most dangerous terrorist networks. His character is not limited to Lyari,” she said.

She added that the upcoming film will present Chaudhry Aslam’s true legacy and highlight his service to Pakistan.

Audiences on both sides of the border found themselves trapped in yet another round of déjà vu after Dhurandhar’s release on December 5.

Viewers were also frustrated by the caricatured depiction of Karachi: bomb blasts, relentless violence, and a Lyari that looks more like an action-movie set than a real neighbourhood with a complicated history and decades of resilience.

Chaudhry Aslam Khan Swati (1963–2014) was a prominent Pakistani police officer who served as a Superintendent of Police (SP) in the Sindh Police, renowned for his aggressive role in combating terrorism, organized crime, and gang violence in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city.

Often dubbed the “super cop” of Karachi or Pakistan’s “toughest cop,” he earned a reputation as an “encounter specialist” for his hands-on tactics in neutralizing high-profile criminals and militants.

On January 9, 2014, Aslam was martyred in a car bomb attack on the Lyari Expressway in Karachi, along with two officers, his guard, and driver. The TTP’s Mohmand Agency chapter claimed responsibility, citing retaliation for Aslam’s role in eliminating their members.