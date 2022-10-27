FIA takes ARY News anchor Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain into custody

LAHORE: A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team on Thursday took ARY News anchor Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain into custody from a coffee shop in Lahore, ARY News reported.

“My father was sitting in a coffee shop with friends when a FIA team comprising 30 to 40 officers came and took him into custody, probably in an old case,” Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain’s son told ARY News.

اے آر وائی نیوز کے سینئر اینکر پرسن چوہدری غلام حسین کو ایف آئی اے نے تحویل میں لے لیا#ARYNews #ChaudhryGhulamHussain pic.twitter.com/k3krWFkyBB — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) October 27, 2022

Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain is not only a seasoned journalist but also a part of ARY News’ popular talkshow “The Reporters” viewed by hundreds of thousands of people daily. He brings in his years-long experience to analyze political developments and current affairs along with ARY News Islamabad Bureau Chief Khawar Ghumman.

He also participated in today’s episode of ‘The Reporters’ on ARY News but now his son has confirmed that FIA officials took him into custody over an old case from a coffee shop near his residence in Lahore.

