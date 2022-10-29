Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain files bail plea in Lahore court

LAHORE: ARY News anchor Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain on Saturday filed a plea in Lahore court, seeking bail in a case pertaining to alleged bank fraud, ARY News reported.

Advocate Azhar Siddique filed the plea on Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain’s behalf in the district and sessions court, Lahore. The plea stated that the FIA arrested anchorperson in a fake case.

The petitioner contended he neither took a loan from bank nor was involved in any scam. He pleaded with the court to approve his bail plea in the “bogus” case.

A district court in Lahore Friday sent ARY News anchor Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain to jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to alleged bank fraud.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested ARY News anchor Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain from a coffee shop in Lahore on Thursday night.

Ghulam Hussain was presented before the court by the FIA where the body requested the judicial magistrate, who was presiding over today’s proceedings, to grand the 14-day physical remand of seasoned journalist.

In a statement, the FIA stated the anchor was declared “wanted” in case number 94/2011 by FIA’s Commercial Banking Circle.

The statement further said that Ghulam had taken a loan worth over Rs50 million from a bank on fake documents in 2003, adding that two of his sons were also involved in the case.

The FIA said that a banking court in Lahore has issued a non-bailable warrant for Hussain in the case. “Further investigations are underway,” it added.

Chaudhry Ghulam Hussain is not only a seasoned journalist but also a part of ARY News’ popular talkshow “The Reporters” viewed by hundreds of thousands of people daily. He brings in his years-long experience to analyze political developments and current affairs along with ARY News Islamabad Bureau Chief Khawar Ghumman.

