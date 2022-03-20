Chaudhry Nisar breaks silence after four years

RAWALPINDI: Former interior minister and ex-central leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Nisar has hinted at returning to politics after breaking the four-year silence, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Nisar, while addressing a public meeting in his constituency PP-10 (Rawalpindi-V) today, said that he has been offered major positions but he kept restricted himself from coming into power for the last four years.

Nisar said that he observed fasting from the power for four years. “I think, I will soon break the fast with the people of my constituency. People are usually ready to do everything for coming into power.”

READ: NO ROOM FOR CHAUDHRY NISAR IN PML-N: KHAQAN ABBASI

“The people of my constituency will never face embarrassment for demanding votes for me. I had never sold my conscience nor anybody could call me corrupt.”

Chaudhry Nisar, after being elected as an MPA from a Rawalpindi constituency in 2018, took an oath as the provincial lawmaker in May 2021.

The former federal minister had been elected from the Punjab Assembly constituency PP-10 in the 2018 general elections as an independent candidate.

READ: NOT MET WITH SHARIF BROTHERS IN LONDON, SAYS CHAUDHRY NISAR

He didn’t take the oath in protest against alleged rigging which he claimed led to his defeat in the National Assembly’s constituency NA-59, Rawalpindi-III.

He had decided to take the oath after nearly three years to prevent his disqualification.

Comments