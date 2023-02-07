Chaudhry Nisar to contest by-election from NA-59

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday decided to contest the by-election from NA-59, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the former interior minister will file his nomination for by-elections from NA-59 tomorrow February 8.

Earlier, the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the schedule for by-elections on 31 vacant seats of the National Assembly (NA).

According to a notification issued by the ECP, the party candidates are asked to submit nomination papers between February 10 to 14, meanwhile, the initial list of the nominated candidates will be displayed on February 15.

Read more: ECP UNVEILS SCHEDULE FOR BY-POLLS ON 31 NA SEATS

The electoral watchdog will scrutinise the candidates who filed the nomination papers on February 18, meanwhile, the election symbols will be allotted to candidates on March 2.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan asserted that he will contest the next general election as an independent candidate.

Comments