Pervaiz Elahi booked on terror charges

LAHORE: Punjab police on Saturday booked the former chief minister of Punjab and PTI President, Chaudhry Perviaz Elahi, on terror charges following a late-night raid at his residence, ARY News reported.

The case has been registered against former chief minister and 50 other individuals in Lahore’s Ghalib Market police station. The FIR includes Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 and has 13 other charges included pertaining to attempted murder, rioting and assault on government officials.

According to the FIR, the raiding team was attacked with petrol bombs, stones and batons.

The FIR comes hours after the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team along with a heavy contingent of Punjab Police on Friday night raided former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s house, located at Zahoor Elahi Road in Lahore.

At least 25 individuals, including servants working in the household of the former Punjab chief minister, were arrested by the police during the raid.

The eight-hour-long police action came to a halt after the Director General of Punjab’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Sohail Zafar Chattha, left the scene along with the police contingent.

The ACE team along with police contingents led by the superintendent police (SP) Model Town raided Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s house in Lahore. A large number of senior lawyers were present at the PTI president’s house at the time of the raid.

The police entered the house after jumping from the wall and an armoured personnel carrier (APC) of police broke the main gate of the residence.

