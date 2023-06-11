Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi shifted back to jail from hospital

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has been shifted back to jail from the hospital after his health was declared satisfactory.

Pervaiz Elahi, currently under detention in a case related to illegal appointments in Punjab Assembly, was brought to PIC Lahore owing to his deteriorating health during the wee hours of Sunday night.

The former CM Parvez Elahi was having some cardiac issues and his condition was getting unstable under the custody.

Read more: NAB ‘launches’ probe against Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

He was brought under strict security arrangements and a heavy contingent of police were stationed outside the Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

Parvez Elahi underwent several tests including ECG to determine the factor causing inconvenience.

After the examination spanning over hours, the authorities observed some sort of stability in his medical condition and decided to shift him to camp jail. Mr. Elahi was escorted back to jail under strict security measures.