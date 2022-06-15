Chaudhry Shujaat asks MPAs to attend session at Punjab Assembly building

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Wednesday asked members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs) to join proceedings at Punjab Assembly building rather than going to Aiwan-e-Iqbal, where the Punjab government has summoned a parallel session.

In a statement issued today, Chaudhry Shujaat who is supporting Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government lamented that the session was convened at Aiwan-e-Iqbal as the Punjab government was planning to limit the powers of the assembly.

“The MPAs should attend the proceedings at the Punjab Assembly building and safeguard their powers,” he said.

He lamented that some people are playing with the country and there is a concern that the assembly could become a tool in the hands of such people.

Read More: PUNJAB GOVT TO LIMIT PUNJAB ASSEMBLY, SPEAKER’S POWERS, SOURCES

The remarks from Chaudhry Shujaat came after Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman has summoned the 41st session of the Punjab Assembly at 2:00 pm at Aiwan-e-Iqbal while Speaker Parvez Elahi has adjourned the proceedings of the 40th session for today at 1:00 pm.

Dear ⁦@BBhuttoZardari⁩ and ⁦@PPP_Org⁩ need to know do you approve subordination of an elected Assembly to executive through an ordinance? Show some respect for the democracy and the Constitution and Ideas of PPP founders…… pic.twitter.com/eMvDGxO3Iw — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 15, 2022

