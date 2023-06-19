Chaudhry Shujaat meets Pervaiz Elahi, advises him return to PML-Q

LAHORE: Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the head of the PML-Q, in a jail visit to Pervaiz Elahi, President of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), urged him to return back to his previous party, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to reliable sources, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain along with his son, Salik Hussain, held a special meeting with Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Camp Jail, Lahore, which was reportedly lasted for an hour.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat and his son expressed their concern for Pervaiz Elahi’s well-being and inquired about his health and asked him to return to his previous party for the improvement of political matters in the country.

Sources mentioned that the Pervaiz Elahi denies any intentions of quitting the PTI and expressed his commitment to the party.

Furthermore, during the course of the meeting, it was also communicated to Pervaiz Elahi that the family’s involvement has nothing to do with the ongoing legal cases against him.

It is worth noting that Pervaiz Elahi is currently facing charges of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly and has been arrested in connection with the case.