Chaudhry Shujaat pleads Govt, Opposition to avoid public rallies

ISLAMABAD: Veteran politician and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has appealed the government and the opposition to take back their decisions of public rallies in the best interest of the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Pakistan could not afford dangerous confrontation in existing unfavorable economic and political conditions,” the former prime minister said.

“The politics of numbers and public rallies have perturbed poor masses, suffering from poverty and price hike,” Shujaat said.

“Opposition parties used to base their politics on public rallies, but it is a surprise that the government has also competing it with its own public meeting, which a government should not do,” PML-Q leader said.

He said this political competition could unleash political chaos and crisis that could benefit the internal and external enemies of the country. “All parties have to regret if anyone died or killed in this confrontation,” Shujaat warned the opposite camps.

“Both the sides should avoid to incite their workers to this inflaming politics,” he advised.

He asked the opposite camps to avoid making victory or failure an issue of ego and participate in the vote with democratic spirit.

Chaudhry Shujaat said that his party has always followed the politics of national interest. “Those who are calling us a small party have forgot big decisions we made in the interest of the country and democracy,” he said. “We have always preferred the path of sanity and dialogue despite opposition of others,” he added.

Comments