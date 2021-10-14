Punjab intermediate exam results announced

LAHORE: The Punjab education boards on Thursday announced the results of Intermediate Part I and II (Annual) Examination held in 2021.

All nine boards of Punjab have announced intermediate results 2021. Students can find out their results by visiting the websites of education boards.

Announcing the results, Lahore Board Chairman Prof Mirza Habib said 162,000 candidates appeared for the examination, while the passing ratio stood at 98.1pc.

“Less than 2 percent of candidates failed to appear in the exam,” he announced.

The board had conducted examinations only of optional subjects due to Covid-19 pandemic, while grace marks were awarded to students in compulsory subjects.

Rawalpindi, Multan, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal and Gujranwala boards have announced HSC Part II results.

The results can be checked here:

BISE Lahore intermediate results

The BISE Multan results can be find out here

Faisalabad intermediate students can find out their results here

Find out BISE Rawalpindi intermediate results here

Check BISE Sargodha Intermediate results here

BISE Gujranwala results can be find out here

It is pertinent to mention here that the matriculation results will be announced on October 16.

