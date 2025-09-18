Check Sargodha Inter Part 2 Results 2025

SARGODHA: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Sargodha declared the results the class 12th or intermediate part-II results 2025 today on its official website and students can use three ways to get their results.

Students of BISE Sargodha can get their results by sending their roll number to 800290.

How to Type Message for Class 12th Results

Go to Messages section on your mobile phone

Type your roll number

Send it to 800290 to get results

Visit the BISE Sargodha website

Students can also visit the BISE Sargodha website to get their results or can also download the gazette from there.

Class 12 results from BISE Sargodha are crucial as they determine students’ eligibility for higher education. These results influence admissions to universities, scholarships, and future career paths.

Strong performance can open doors to professional programs like engineering, medicine, and business, shaping students’ academic and professional journeys.

On the other hand, University of Health Sciences (UHS) announced examination calendars for MBBS and BDS programs for the year 2025. The decision was taken in a joint meeting of the Boards of Studies in Medicine and Dentistry, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore.

According to the schedule, MBBS exams will begin with the First Professional on February 23, 2026, followed by Second Professional on January 26, Third Professional on February 2, Fourth Professional on December 15, 2025, and Final Professional on February 9, 2026.

BDS students will start their First Professional exams on February 24, 2026, with Second Professional on February 10, Third Professional on March 2, and Final Professional on March 30, 2026.

The meeting also approved a new transition policy for students failing First Year BDS or Third Year MBBS exams. In addition, UHS will establish discipline-specific faculty councils (DSFCs) to strengthen research, academic collaboration, and quality assurance across affiliated institutions.