Chef dies after falling into vat of boiling chicken soup

In a tragic incident, a chef died after he fell into a vat of soup while preparing food at a wedding banquet, suffering severe burns across large portions of his body.

According to media reports, the incident occurred at the Hazel wedding hall in Zakho, a city in Kurdistan region of Iraq, when Chef Issa Ismail was helping prepare a wedding banquet on June 15.

While stirring the soup that was in a large pot on the floor, the 25-year-old reportedly slipped and fell into the food. After tumbling to the floor, the father of three was rushed to a hospital to receive treatment for severe burns.

Medics spent several days trying to save the man’s life, but the cook died on June 21 as a result of third-degree burns across around 70 percent of his body.

As poor safety standards were blamed for the entire episode, Zervan Hosni, a relative of the man, Mr Issa had been working as a chef for around eight years.

‘He cooked food at wedding parties, mourning boards, and various ceremonies, and for two years he has been working in two party halls for 25,000 dinars [roughly equivalent to US$17.12 US dollars] per day,’ Mr Hosni said.

Hosni added that ‘Issa was the father of two daughters and a 6-month-old son.’