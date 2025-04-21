Renowned Pakistani chef Zakir passes away at 57

Famous Pakistani chef Zakir Qureshi has sadly passed away in Karachi at the age of 57, ARY News reported.

According to family sources, he had been suffering from kidney disease and was undergoing dialysis treatment in the United States. Unfortunately, doctors informed the family that his condition was no longer treatable.

Following this, Chef Zakir returned to Pakistan around a month ago to spend his final days at home. His funeral prayer will be offered tomorrow after Asr at Jamia Rashidiah in Malir Saudabad, and he will be laid to rest at the Saudabad graveyard.

Chef Zakir was celebrated for his unique style of cooking and his remarkable recipes, which earned him a loyal fanbase not only in Pakistan but across the world.

His passion for food and his ability to teach complex recipes in a simple and friendly manner made him one of the most beloved culinary figures in the country.

Born on 16 February 1967, he became a household name through his numerous successful cooking shows on various Pakistani television channels.

Over the years, he inspired countless viewers to try their hand at cooking and brought professional-level cuisine into home kitchens.

His passing has deeply saddened fans, colleagues, and the entire culinary community. Chef Zakir’s legacy will live on through the recipes he shared and the joy he brought to countless dinner tables.