Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) being observed today

All arrangements have been completed for the security of the procession as all passages around the routes have been protected by placing containers.

The main mourning procession of Chehlum in Karachi will be taken out from Nishtar Park, which will end at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after marching its traditional route.

Additional contingents of police and Rangers personnel have been deployed at Numaish and its adjoining areas of the metropolis.

The Sindh caretaker government has declared a public holiday on September 7 on account of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam-e-Hussain (RA).

In Lahore, the main procession of the Chehlum of Karbala martyrs will start from Haveli Alif Shah and end at Karbala Gamay Shah through the designated routes.