Chehlum security: Govt approves army, civil armed forces deployments

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved the deployments of the Pakistan Army and civil armed forces across the country for the security of Hazrat Imam Hussain’s (RA) Chehlum, ARY News reported on Friday.

The federal government notified the deployments of Pakistan and civil armed forces for Chehlum security in all four provinces and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) regions.

A central control room was established at the Ministry of Interior to monitor the security situation. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that army contingents will assist the civil governments to perform security duties during Chehlum.

He said that alongside Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Corps (FC) and other forces will also perform security duties.

Pakistan Army teams were also assisting the flood affectees and conducting rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities in the affected areas, whereas, the troops will also assist the civil governments for Chehlum security.

Sanaullah said that special security arrangements will be made for securing the routes of Chehlum processions and imambargahs across the country.

Comments