Chelsea part ways with manager Maresca

Chelsea have parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca, the Premier League club said on Thursday, after the London side won just one of their last seven league games.

The Italian, who joined Chelsea in 2024 after steering Leicester City to Premier League promotion, guided the London side to Champions League qualification, the Conference League trophy and the Club World Cup title in his first season.

But a poor run of form in December and an uncharacteristic outburst from the Italian prompted the club hierarchy to take action and part ways with the 45-year-old manager.

“Chelsea Football Club and head coach Enzo Maresca have parted company,” the club said in a statement.

“With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.”

Chelsea were as high as third in November and were among the title contenders but have since slipped to fifth in the league to sit 15 points behind leaders Arsenal at the halfway stage of the season.

The club did not say who would take charge ahead of Sunday’s match against second-placed Manchester City.