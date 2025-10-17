Chelsea's Palmer out of action for another six weeks: Maresca

Cole Palmer has been ruled out of action for six more weeks with a groin problem, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said on Friday.

The England midfielder has not played since Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on September 20 — when he came off midway through the first half.

Maresca initially said he hoped Palmer, 23, would be back after this month’s international break.

“I was wrong. Unfortunately, he needs to be out probably six more weeks. So, yes, this is the update,” he said.

The Italian, whose team travel to struggling Nottingham Forest on Saturday, said he was confident Palmer would not require surgery.

“We try just to protect Cole as much as we can and the most important thing is that when he comes back he’s fully recovered,” he added.

Maresca was asked at his pre-match press conference whether he was confident the extra rest would solve the issue.

“Yeah, but unfortunately the medical staff they are not magicians, you never know that,” he said.

“Probably you need six weeks, we hope that six weeks they are enough, but it’s a problem that we need to see step by step, week after week. But for sure he’s going to be OK.”

Maresca said replacing “one of the best players in the Premier League” was difficult.

“For sure, we need to find a different solution, we need to find different skills, because we don’t have another player like Cole,” he said. “Because Cole is unique.”

Chelsea have also been beset by injury problems in defence with the in-form Benoit Badiashile out “until December”.

“He was doing fantastic, he showed how good he is, he showed how we need him, and we’re going to wait for him,” said the Chelsea boss.

However, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana and Reece James have overcome issues to be in contention to face Forest.

Maresca will be suspended for the trip to Nottingham after being sent off for his wild celebrations following Estevao’s late winner against Liverpool on October 4.

“The first reason is because since I joined the club we never won a game at home in the last minute,” he said, explaining his reaction.

“The other reason is because we were playing against the champions of England, they won the last Premier League, so it was an important moment for sure.

“For me personally it was just a reaction, just a passionate moment, just a normal reaction.”