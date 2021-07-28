Chenab, Ravi rivers surge to medium flood in next three days: FFD

LAHORE: Amid heavy rainfall in catchment areas medium flood is expected in Chenab and Ravi rivers within next three days, citing the Flood Forecasting Division, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The water level in rivers continuously surging as River Indus is flowing with 2,73,000 cusecs at Tarbela Dam, while at Maralla headworks the water flow has surged to 1,08000 cusecs, FFD said in a statement.

Jhelum river’s water flow measured 45,000 cusecs at Mangla, while the Ravi flowing with 36,00 cusecs at Shahdara, according to the flood forecasting body.

It is to be mentioned here that Islamabad had received catastrophic rainfall last night owing to a cloudburst with as many as 330 mm rainfall paralysing Pakistan’s capital city.

The FFD had earlier cautioned against high to very high flood in Jhelum and Chenab rivers in the end days of July.

The FFD in its flood warning had said that the water flow in River Jhelum at upstream Mangla could rise to high to very high flood level from 28th to 30th July.

River Chenab will also be in high flood at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad during the said period, it stated.

The FFD had also warned against isolated Very Heavy Falls and one or two Extremely Heavy Falls, expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along with North and Northeast Punjab and D.G. Khan division in end days of current month from 27th to 30th July.