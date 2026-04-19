Cher Discovers Secret 15-Year-Old Granddaughter in Emotional Phone Call

Iconic singer and actress Cher, 79, was left “speechless” after learning she has a secret 15-year-old granddaughter she never knew about.

According to an exclusive in The Sun on Sunday, the revelation came during an emotional phone call last year with Kayti Edwards, the mother of the teen. Edwards, 49, had a brief romance with Cher’s second son, Elijah Blue Allman, in 2010, which resulted in the birth of their daughter, Ever.

Kayti, who lives on a ranch in Joshua Tree, California, said Cher contacted her in June and asked if the rumors were true. “She said she had heard something about it from Elijah back in 2021, but didn’t know if it was just crazy talk,” Edwards explained. “When she heard the news, she was speechless. Cher told her family, ‘Oh my God, I’m finally a grandma’.”

Edwards said she and Elijah, also 49, had been friends for years before briefly becoming romantically involved. “Elijah and I spent the night together and I fell pregnant. He always knew from day one, but he never wanted to be a parent”. Elijah would “pop in every couple of years but would just say hello”.

The rumors reportedly surfaced in the family in 2021 after Elijah overdosed on drugs and “blurted out to his then-wife that he had a child”. He later texted Edwards saying he wanted to make amends.

Edwards emphasized that her husband has raised Ever from birth and is the girl’s “true father.” “She has a father who has raised her from day one and that is her dad. I couldn’t ask for a better father for my kids”.

Sources say Elijah had kept his daughter’s existence from Cher due to their “damaged relationship” and wanted to “protect her from Cher”. Cher and Elijah have been at odds since 2023, when she sought a conservatorship to manage his finances amid his struggles with addiction and mental health.

The news adds a new chapter to Cher’s family story, which includes son Chaz Bono, 56, and Elijah. As of late 2024, neither son had publicly confirmed having children, but this revelation changes that.