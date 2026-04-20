Cher has reportedly been drawn into a surprising family revelation, following claims that she has a previously unknown granddaughter.

According to an interview published by The U.S. Sun, former model Kayti Edwards alleged that she gave birth to a daughter, Ever, in 2010 after a brief relationship with Cher’s son, Elijah Blue Allman. Edwards claimed the singer only learned of the child more than a decade later.

“Cher got in touch with me last June and asked if it was true, so I had to confess,” Edwards alleged, adding that the revelation left the music icon “speechless.” She further claimed that Cher later shared the news with family members, saying, “Oh my God, I’m finally a grandma.”

Edwards said Allman, 49, was aware of the child from the beginning but did not take on a parental role. According to Edwards, Allman attempted to reconnect in 2021 following a reported overdose and again shortly before a second hospitalization in 2023.

She also alleged that Cher reached out after learning of the situation and eventually met Ever. Edwards described the encounter as warm, claiming she and her daughter were invited to Cher’s Malibu home in 2025. “She was lovely and kind and we had dinner,” Edwards said, adding that the singer spent time chatting and playing with the child.

However, the claims remain unverified, and a representative for Cher has not publicly commented on the allegations.

“She was lovely and kind and we had dinner,” Edwards said. “Cher asked Ever if she wanted to see her closet and showed her a pair of jeans she had worn in concert. It was a cool experience for her,” the model added.

However, the claims remain unverified, and a representative for Cher has not publicly commented on the allegations.