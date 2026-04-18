Cher files for conservatorship of son Elijah Blue Allman again

Cher has once again filed for conservatorship over her son Elijah Blue Allman, citing serious concerns about his mental health, substance use, and ongoing legal troubles.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles, the singer is seeking to appoint a temporary conservator to oversee the 49-year-old’s financial affairs, describing him as “gravely disabled” and unable to manage his own resources. Unlike her previous filing in 2023, Cher has requested that a professional fiduciary take on the role rather than serving as conservator herself.

The latest petition comes as Allman remains in a locked psychiatric facility in New Hampshire, where he is reportedly being treated in an effort to restore his competency to stand trial. He is currently facing multiple charges across two counties, including burglary, assault, and criminal trespass, following a series of arrests earlier this year.

In the filing, Cher alleges that her son’s condition has “significantly deteriorated,” claiming he struggles with severe mental health challenges and drug dependency. She argues that he is unable to handle money responsibly, alleging that funds he receives from a trust linked to his late father, Gregg Allman, are quickly spent on drugs, luxury hotels, and transportation.

The documents also detail mounting financial and legal issues, including unpaid taxes reportedly totaling around $200,000 and debts to individuals described as drug dealers. Cher further claims that Allman has caused extensive property damage during hotel and short-term rental stays, leading to significant costs and repeated evictions.

In addition to financial concerns, the filing outlines a pattern of erratic and risky behavior. Cher alleges her son has been hospitalized multiple times, including one incident where he was found unconscious in a vehicle and treated with Narcan.

Allman’s half-brother, Devon Allman, submitted a statement supporting the conservatorship request. Cher previously dismissed her petition for conservatorship in September 2024 after reaching a private agreement.