Cher leaves Grammys crowd in stitches after announcing wrong winner

Cher turned the final moments of the 2026 Grammy Awards into an unexpected comedy sketch, leaving the audience in stitches after an onstage mishaps.

The music icon, 79, took the stage to present the night’s final award, Record of the Year, after an already eventful appearance that included receiving a lifetime achievement honor.

But what was meant to be a climactic closing moment quickly spiraled into chaos as she announced the wrong winner.

As Cher began the announcement, she paused awkwardly and laughed, telling the audience, “They told me it was gonna be on the prompter,” before realizing she needed to open the envelope in her hand.

When she finally read the name aloud, she enthusiastically declared, “Luther Gandross,” mistakenly announcing the late Luther Vandross, who died in 2005.

The crowd erupted in laughter as cameras cut to Kendrick Lamar, 38, who giggled in disbelief but clearly understood that Cher meant his song “Luther.”

Lamar, who led the nominations that night with nine, made his way to the stage alongside SZA to accept the award.

Moments later, Cher realized her mistake and quickly corrected herself, calling out, “Oh no, Kendrick Lamar,” while laughing at the blunder as the play on music began.

Earlier, Cher had been interrupted mid entrance by host Trevor Noah so he could present her lifetime achievement award before she moved on to her presenting duties.