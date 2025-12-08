Cher to marry Alexander Edwards despite huge age gap

American singer and actress Cher is prepared to begin her new chapter in a big way.

According to Mirror, the actress is preparing to tie the knot with her boyfriend and rapper that she had been dating for 3 years, Alexander “AE” Edwards, before her milestone 80th birthday in May.

According to the outlet’s insider, the couple is ready to make things official despite their four-decade age gap.

According to the spokesperson in the interview, “Cher doesn’t give a hoot about their 40-year age difference, and they’re both ready to commit to each other”. They added that the singer sees turning 80 as the perfect moment “for her and Alexander to seal the deal.”

The Grammy-winner and 79-year-old actress has never shied away from addressing criticism about their relationship.

During a November appearance on CBS Mornings, she brushed off the chatter with a simple “Whatever,” telling Gayle King, “They’re not living my life. Nobody knows what goes on between us, but we just have a blast”.

She also shared that Edwards has always embraced their age gap, telling her, “You know, you get older, but your spirit is younger”.

The pair has been together for around three years, and Cher hasn’t held back on sharing how much she adores him. “I just love him,” she said. “I think he’s beautiful. He’s really talented. He’s one of the most talented persons I’ve ever met”.

She has expressed her love several times on her social media, especially in the past few months.

Cher and Edwards first sparked dating rumours in late 2022, shortly before she defended their relationship on X, writing, “Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A flying FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS”.

They later made their red-carpet debut in March 2023 at the Versace fall show, sealing their romance with plenty of PDA.