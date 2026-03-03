Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman arrested for second time in days

Cher’s son, Elijah Blue Allman, has been arrested for the second time in a matter of days after allegedly breaking into a home in New Hampshire.

According to a press release from the Windham Police Department, the 49-year-old was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with felony burglary and breach of bail. He also faces two counts of criminal mischief. At his arraignment on Monday, he was ordered held on preventative detention.

Authorities allege that Allman broke into a residence, prompting an unnamed woman inside the home to conceal herself in a closet, according to TMZ. When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found Allman sitting on a living room couch smoking a cigarette.

While nothing was reported stolen from the property, police claim the musician caused approximately $1,700 in damage to a door and an additional $1,000 in damage to a rug after allegedly dropping a lit cigarette on it.

The arrest comes just days after Allman was detained Friday in Concord, New Hampshire, in connection with an alleged disturbance at St. Paul’s School. The Concord Police Department said officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports of a suspect “causing a disturbance and acting belligerently.”

The son of Cher and her late ex Gregg Allman, who died in 2017, was then taken to the Merrimack County Jail and charged with two counts of simple assault, and one count each for criminal threatening, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

He was released from custody on personal recognizance and scheduled to be arraigned in court at a later date.

Over the years, Elijah Blue Allman has publicly struggled with substance abuse issues.