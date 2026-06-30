Chicago Fire announce signing of Lewandowski
- By AFP -
- Jun 30, 2026
AAResize
Robert Lewandowski, Poland’s all-time goal scoring leader, has signed a contract through the 2027-28 campaign with the Chicago Fire, the Major League Soccer club announced on Monday.
The 37-year-old striker arrives from Barcelona after helping the Spanish giants capture the La Liga crown last month and after starring from 2014-2022 with Bayern Munich.
Legend.
Goalscorer.
WINNER. pic.twitter.com/pvgKtGYvZh
— Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) June 29, 2026