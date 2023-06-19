Chicago mass shooting: 29 Injured, including two children

A mass shooting took place in Chicago on Sunday evening of June 18, in which at least 29 people were shot, including two children.

According to the details, the shooting happened at around 12:30 AM local time of chicago, as people were celebrating Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

In a statement, a witness revealed that the shooting happened after the Juneteenth celebration as people were leaving the park, when unidentified armed individual(s) opened fire and injured the participants.

The victims injured from the are ranged in an age from 10 to 46 years old. Two of the victims, a 10-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman, were in critical condition. The other victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

One person is dead and 28 injured after a shooting at a Chicago-area Juneteenth event. New mayor. Same result.pic.twitter.com/YiSePzpTK9 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 18, 2023

According to the international media outlets, the victims were rushed to four different hospitals and are under observation.

Meanwhile, the Chicago police have not yet released any information about the suspects in the shooting and inviting people to come forward if anyone have information regarding the suspects.

In recent months, there have been several shootings in the city that have left multiple people injured or dead. The violence has sparked protests and calls for action from city leaders.

The Chicago Police Department is investigating the shooting, and they are asking anyone with information to come forward. They have also increased patrols in the area where the shooting took place.