Chicken meat, egg prices reach record high

LAHORE: The prices of chicken meat and eggs have reached to record high in Lahore amid soaring inflation, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Poultry Association has rejected the list of the hike in chicken meat and egg prices.

The association is selling chicken meat at their own prescribed prices, which are higher than the official rates and The Poultry Association has categorically refused to accept the official rate list.

The chicken meat is being sold at Rs 602 per kilogram and egg prices are Rs 384 per dozen in different areas of Lahore as the administration have no control over the prices of chicken.

Last month, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) directed the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to continue regular coordination with the provincial governments for measures to ensure price stability and to check hoarding and profiteering.

The meeting of the cabinet committee was presided over by Caretaker Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

Read more: ECC directs NPMC to ensure price stability

The decision followed a briefing by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on the inflation situation and the latest trends of prices of various essential commodities.

The cabinet committee also approved the budget for Employee Old Age Institution (EOBI), the summary for which was moved by Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.