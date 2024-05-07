Chicken prices go down in Lahore

The prices of chicken have declined in Lahore amid low demand, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting the Pakistan Poultry Association.

The prices were skyrocketing but the low demand in the market has compelled the poultry owners to decrease the prices. The per kg chicken meat is now being sold at Rs470 per kg after a reduction of Rs78 per kg.

The association said that the price of chicken registered a drop of Rs227 per kg in the last three weeks.

The price of a chick has also reduced to Rs100 from Rs220, earlier.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz vowed to crack down on those responsible for exploiting consumers buying chicken.

In a bid to address the issue head-on, the chief minister initiated stringent measures against poultry farmers and traders. Notably, stock data had been requisitioned from these stakeholders to probe the sudden price hike.