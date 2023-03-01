Chief Census Commissioner inaugurates Digital Census

ISLAMABAD: Chief Census Commissioner Dr Naeem uz Zafar on Wednesday inaugurated Pakistan’s first-ever digital population and housing census, ARY News reported.

The Council of Common Interest on January 13,2022 had ordered digital census in the country.

Around 121,000 field enumerators have been deployed for the field operation of census, which begins from Wednesday (today). “The process will be completed by April 1 and the data will be released by April 30 which will then be approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI),” a spokesperson of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) earlier said.

A portal has already been launched by the bureau so that people can submit their data themselves and don’t need to giving data to census teams visiting door-to-door.

All provinces have been taken onboard over the census.

Spokesperson earlier said that more than four million people have already been registered at the portal and a UTN number will be issued to them after their data is saved and they can give that number to the census team.

This will be the evidence-based authentic data, which will be used for constituency delimitation in next general elections as well as for public policy planning.

The census teams will be monitored by geo-mapping and geo-tagging data of SUPARCO and administration officials of respective provinces, divisions, districts and tehsils where census teams are carrying out enumeration, will be given access to the dashboard of that specific area.

