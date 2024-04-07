Chief Justice SHC chairs meeting on law-and-order situation

KARACHI: Chief Justice Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the law enforcement agencies for maintenance of the law and order within one month, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi chaired a meeting in Sindh High Court over the rampant lawlessness and bandit gangs operating in katcha area of Sindh.

IG Police Sindh and D.G. Rangers also attended the session.

The chief justice directed that no concession should be given to any person without caring about their influence or social standing.

He also directed for submitted reports on the law and order within 15 days.

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said that he has submitted his suggestions and recommendations in the meeting and discussed stepped up patrolling to curb street crimes.