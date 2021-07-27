Chief of South African National Defence Forces calls on COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of South African National Defence Forces General Rudzani Maphwanya called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, today, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The matters of mutual interests, regional security situation and defence, training and security cooperation between both the countries were discussed during the meeting.

COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan attaches great value to its relations with South Africa. Pakistan views South Africa as a key country in the African continent and we appreciate South Africa’s role in regional peace, security and development of the African region.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional peace and stability especially the Afghan Peace Process. Both the dignitaries pledged to play their role for further improvement in bilateral cooperation at all levels.

Chief of South African National Defence Force General Rudzani Maphwanya, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon bilateral cooperation, security and prevailing regional environment, ISPR said in a statement.

The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of the military to military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the visiting dignitary.