CHILAS: As many as seven tourists lost their lives after their jeep met with an accident while heading back from the popular tourist destination Fairy Meadows in Chilas, ARY News reported.

According to details, the jeep plunged into a deep gorge, killing everyone on board. Local residents initiated a rescue operation on a self-help basis.

However, the operation has been severely hampered by the difficult terrain and the depth of the ravine. So far, only the body of the driver has been recovered.

Among the deceased, two were from Peshawar—identified as Ali and Sajjad—while the remaining four were from Punjab.

The process of identifying the victims from Punjab is currently underway.

Meanwhile, the driver was identified as Zia Ullah, a resident of Daryal, Diamer.

According to the police, the ill-fated jeep was returning to the Karakoram Highway from Fairy Meadows when the tragedy occurred.