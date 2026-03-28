WATCH: Child reveals horrific details about Karachi kidnapping gang

Police in Karachi have busted a gang involved in child abduction and forcing children to commit mobile phone theft after intoxicating them, ARY News reported.

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According to police, the case came to light after the child, identified as 11-year-old Ayan, a resident of Korangi 100 Quarters, had been reported missing several days ago.

A report of his disappearance was registered at Saudabad Police Station.

A police team formed on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fida Hussain Jaffari recovered the child during an operation based on available intelligence. Two suspects, identified as Sahil and Fatima, were taken into custody.

In his statement, Ayan told investigators that he had been abducted and taken to an undisclosed location, where he was subjected to physical abuse.

He also alleged that he was forced to consume drugs and made to participate in criminal activities, including mobile phone theft.

Police officials said they had been receiving complaints for some time about gangs abducting children and forcing them into committing crimes.

According to police, an investigation is ongoing to trace and arrest other members of the, as well as any facilitators involved.