Child actor Emaan Khan opens up on facing ‘colourism’ in industry

The prominent child actor of Pakistani dramas, Emaan Khan spoke about facing ‘colourism’ during her early days in the showbiz industry.

In a recent tell-all with a digital channel, the ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star recalled her early days in the industry when she was starting her career, and how she was bullied for her dull complexion, much like any other kid growing up.

Khan recalled one of the audition incidents where the director of the project refused to cast her based on her skin colour. She narrated, “I was at one of the auditions they had called me to after watching me in one of the Ramadan short films, and obviously I had makeup as per screen in that, so my complexion appeared a bit different in that.”

“After looking at me in person, the director asked my mother ‘Is she Emaan?’, my mother replied ‘Yes’, and he immediately said, ‘She is so dark’. [At that time] I got tears in my eyes,” she continued.

Khan further mentioned that the person blatantly told her mother off that they wanted fair kids for their project, and not dark, hence they cannot take my audition.

“My mother asked me to wait outside and I heard her tell those people that ‘Emaan will never work with you again’ and that happened. Very recently, they tried to contact me and my mother refused them,” she concluded.

Moreover, Khan mentioned that she is proud of her complexion and never tried to lighten it with makeup, as advised.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Emaan Khan is currently ruling the screen space with two of her stellar performances in on-air serials ‘Kuch Ankahi’ and ‘Pinjra’. Despite being surrounded by ensemble casts in both projects, the young actor managed to leave her mark with every scene.

Previously, she has wowed the audience with her work in ‘Betiyaan’, ‘Damsa’, ‘Pakeeza Phuppo’ and ‘Dil Ka Rishta’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Emaan is the younger sister of rising actor Laiba Khan, best known for ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ and ‘Kesi Teri Khudgarzi’.

