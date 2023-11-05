Child among two dead in Lakki Marwat IED blast

LAKKI MARWAT: At least two dead including a child in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Bettani Lakki Marwat, ARY News reported.

As per details, the IED blast occurred in the Bettani area of Lakki Marwat which resulted in the death of two and three others including a woman injured.

According to police officials, all the injured and dead in Lakki Marwat blast are from one family.

Earlier, several people sustained wounds as a powerful blast rocked Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police, the blast followed by intense firing took place in the market near Tank Ada. The nature of the blast is unknown as per the initial report. The rescue teams have reached the spot for relief activities. Meanwhile, the personnel of the law enforcement agencies has reached the crime scene.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

In a separate act of terrorism in July, at least eight people sustained injuries in a powerful blast targeting a convoy of the paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area.

Talking to journalists near the site of the blast, Cantt Superintendent of Police (SP) Waqas Rafi confirmed the suicide blast saying that it was an attack on an FC convoy that was moving through Hayatabad’s phase 6.