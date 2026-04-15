Child rape accused killed in police encounter in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A suspect accused in a child assault case was killed during an alleged police encounter in Gujranwala, police said.

According to a spokesperson for the district police, the suspect—identified as Arsalan alias Shani—was in police custody on physical remand in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl.

The encounter took place within the jurisdiction of the Khiali police station, where the accused was being taken for investigation.

Police said the suspect attempted to escape, while his accomplices opened fire on the police party to help his escape.

“In the exchange of fire, the suspect was hit by bullets fired by his own accomplices and died on the spot,” the police spokesperson said.

The accused had allegedly abducted the minor girl at gunpoint on April 3, 2026, while she was on her way to a madrassa, and later subjected her to sexual assault.

Police further stated that the suspect had a prior criminal record and was allegedly involved in serious offenses, including child abduction, sexual violence, and human trafficking.

In a separate development, police reported that three encounters took place in different areas of the district, and two others arrested in injured condition.

City Police Officer (CPO) Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan said that a zero-tolerance policy against crimes targeting women and children is being strictly enforced. Elements violating the law deserve no leniency, he added.