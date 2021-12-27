Child can not evict parents from house under PPO, LHC rules

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court announced verdict over a plea under the Parents Protection Ordinance (PPO) 2021 on Monday, ARY News reported.

“A child if he is tenant or house owner, could not evict parents from house, and eviction of parents from house will be an offence,” a judgment written by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi read.

Justice Najafi given verdict in the case over a petition of Ali Ikram.

“A child will be liable for one-year jail term and fine over eviction of parents,” according to the court verdict.

“Parents could remove offspring from their home at any time. A child must leave the house within seven days or to face a jail term of one month,” the court said.

Ali Ikram’s father Muhammad Akram had complained that his son had expelled him from house. He had requested the deputy commissioner for action against his son Ali Ikram.

The DC directed the father to file complaint in concerned court. Lahore High Court set aside the decisions of the deputy commissioner as well as the appellate court.

The bench also directed the DC to act according to the court decision in the light of the concerned law.

President Arif Alvi had promulgated an ordinance in May to protect parents from being forcibly evicted by the children as the Parents Protection Ordinance (PPO) 2021 renders the act punishable by jail term or fine or both.

The PPO 2021 also restricts children, who own the property or have rented the space themselves, in forcing out their parents of the house.

Separately, if the parents want their children out of the house that the parents own or have rented, the children will be held responsible for not obeying the instructions.

The children must leave the house of their parents within 30 days of the written notice issued by the parents and failing to do so might land them in jail for 30 days or a fine on them or both.

The deputy commissioner of any district now has the power to move against the children upon complaint by parents.

