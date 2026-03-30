Child dies after falling into open manhole in Karachi

KARACHI: A three-year-old boy died on Monday after falling into an uncovered manhole while playing near his home in the Sohrab Goth area of Karachi, ARY News reported, citing police sources.

The victim, identified as Ahsan, was playing outside his residence with other children in Scheme-33’s Faqeera Goth when the tragedy occurred.

According to local reports, while the other children safely returned home, Ahsan went missing, prompting his parents to search for him. His body was later recovered from the manhole, which had no cover.

This is not the first such incident in the city. On December 29, 2025, an eight-year-old boy, Dilbar Ali, lost his life after falling into an uncovered manhole in Korangi’s Mehran Town, Sector 6-G.

Rescue officials said the manhole was filled with wastewater, and despite immediate efforts, the boy died at the scene.

Police and rescue teams responded promptly to recover the body. Authorities have warned that such incidents reflect a disturbing pattern in Karachi, highlighting lapses in municipal management and safety measures.

Last year alone, 14 children died after falling into open manholes, while 13 others lost their lives due to uncovered drains across the city. The cumulative death toll of 27 underscores serious administrative failures and growing concerns over public safety in Karachi.